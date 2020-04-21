Some states move toward reopening while death toll nearly doubles in a week

Deaths in the country nearly doubled in the past week as more governors rolled out plans to reopen their economies while other state leaders warned their case numbers are still on the rise.
More than 787,900 Americans have been infected with the virus. At least 42,364 have died, about an 80 percent increase from the total death toll a week ago.
In Georgia and South Carolina, governors announced they'll ease restrictions this week despite neither meeting White House recommendations of a two-week downward trend in cases before lifting measures.
"We have asked every governor to follow the guidelines, just as we have asked every American to follow the guidelines put out by the president," Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said Monday. "But each of the governors can decide for themselves whether they have reached specific guidelines in specific areas."
Meanwhile, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, whose stay-at-home order expires May 8, said cases are still on the incline -- and before lifting restrictions, she said the state would have to hit some milestones, including a continuous decrease in cases and an ability to support vulnerable populations.
Leaders are at odds within states too. In Florida, where beaches in Jacksonville re-opened last week, the mayor in Miami-Dade County said that wasn't happening in his jurisdiction any time soon.
Mayor Carlos Gimenez said reopening the county will be determined by medical experts and when that time comes, it will require social distancing, face coverings and groups of no more than 10 people -- with those regulations enforced by police.
It's not just the US -- nations across the world are grappling with how to safely move forward. To do so effectively, countries should be able to diagnose and track coronavirus cases with sufficient testing, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.
"Ending the epidemic will require a sustained effort on the part of individuals, communities and governments to continue suppressing and controlling the virus,"he said. "So-called lockdowns can help to take the heat out of a country's epidemic, but they cannot end it alone."
On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said certain businesses -- including bowling alleys, body art studios and hair and nail salons -- will reopen this week. Mayors in the state were baffled by the announcement.
"We see our numbers are continuing to tick up in this state, we see that our deaths are rising. We have some of the highest asthma rates in the country right here in Atlanta," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "Our governor often defers to local control and I wish that this were an instance that he deferred to local control."
The decision came days after the White House released a three-part guide on reopening economies -- saying states could begin the first phase after seeing a 14-day continuous decline in cases.
Last week, more than 5,700 new coronavirus cases were reported in Georgia, a rate that was down about 6 percent from the week before, but still higher than the week that ended April 5, when fewer than 3,800 new cases were reported. The numbers are based on data collected by CNN and Johns Hopkins University.
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster allowed some businesses -- such as book stores, flower shops and flea markets -- to reopen Monday afternoon, even as the state's leading epidemiologist announced the state had not seen a two-week downward trajectory.
The stores will open at 20% capacity, or 5 people per 1,000 square feet. The state has reported 4,439 infections and 124 deaths.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee also announced the state's vast majority of businesses will be allowed to reopen on May 1. Some businesses may be able to reopen as soon as Monday, the governor said. At least 7,238 residents have contracted the virus and 152 have died.
In Alaska -- with at least 321 cases and 9 deaths -- Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced he intends to relax some of the state's restrictions this week, allowing some businesses -- such as restaurants and hair salons -- to reopen.
