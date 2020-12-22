Some White House advisers fear Trump's final days

"I see no basis for seizure of machines by the federal government," Barr said at his news conference. If he thought there was a need for a special counsel on voting fraud, Barr said, he would have already appointed one.

"There is fraud, unfortunately, in most elections. I think we're too tolerant of it," he said. But in this election, Barr said, he stands by the finding that there was no systemic or broad-based fraud, a finding the President refuses to admit.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Sunday night that he has also advised Trump to appoint special counsels to investigate allegations of election fraud and to investigate matters relating to Biden's son, Hunter.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama is leading an effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory when Congress meets to formally ratify it on Jan. 6. Trump met with Brooks and a number of other conservative House lawmakers at the White House on Monday for a discussion.

The lawmakers emerged confident that there was a contingent of House and Senate Republicans who would join the effort and prompt a marathon debate on the floor on Jan. 6 that would spill into the next day.