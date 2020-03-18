Spring breakers crowd Florida beaches, ignoring virus advice

The governor of Florida wants spring breakers to knock it off.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday banned gatherings of more than 10 people on the state's beaches after concerns were raised by large spring break turnouts.
"The number one thing is you don't want large crowds of people congregating right now," he said.
However, he said it's up to local facilities to fully close beaches. Some of them in Miami and Fort Lauderdale already have closed due to coronavirus concerns.
But people still can go to the beaches, he said, if they respect the guidelines of at least six feet of distancing.
That seems unlikely for many of the college-age people crowding the beaches.
The governor also announced the closure of bars and nightclubs for 30 days starting Tuesday, and restaurants were limited to half capacity, wtih staggered seating.
DeSantis also announced that four students from the University of Florida tested positive for the virus, noting that he has seen students gathering at universities during their spring breaks. He said that he has asked the Florida Board of Governors to require all Florida university students to learn remotely for the rest of the semester.
Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Ind., as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight on the beach, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Fla. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. and many Florida beaches are turning away spring break crowds urging them to engage in social distancing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)