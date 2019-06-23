Angels infielder Albert Pujols acknowledges the Busch Stadium crowd with a curtain call on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after hitting a single home run in a game against the St. Louis Cardinal in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Albert Pujols rounded the bases and applause crescendoed Saturday through Busch Stadium, peaking with the inevitable but unusual curtain call for a visiting player.
Pujols had his moment, but the Cardinals won the game against the Los Angeles Angels, 4-2.
Pujols opened the seventh inning with his 646th home run, his first ever as a visitor in St. Louis. A sellout crowd of 46,711 cheered as if he was still a local.
As will be true all weekend, every one of Pujols’ at-bats Saturday began with catcher Yadier Molina stepping in front of home plate and the crowd rising to its feet for an ovation.
The victory, the Cardinals’ ninth in their past 13 games, put them in position to sweep the interleague series against the Angels with a win Sunday night, on ESPN’s national broadcast.
