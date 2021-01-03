 Skip to main content
St. Louis jail inmates again refuse to return to cells
St. Louis jail inmates again refuse to return to cells

For the second time this week, a downtown St. Louis jail has been disrupted by inmates concerned about unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Friday.

A disruption at the St. Louis City Justice Center on Tucker Boulevard on Friday prompted the transfer of 45 inmates to the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse. The incident comes after a similar disturbance resulted in 56 inmates getting moved to the workhouse after they refused to return to their cells Tuesday.

A statement from Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said the inmates didn't want to be housed with COVID-19 positive people.

As of Dec. 23, the building held 742 inmates, according to city data. 

