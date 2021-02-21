St. Louis mayoral candidates want to rebuild neighborhoods, encourage homeownership

Housing in St. Louis is a study in extremes. Century-old mansions in one neighborhood. Crumbling brick row houses in another.

But some housing is booming in St. Louis. Over the past decade, student housing has risen in Midtown. Apartments are blooming in The Grove. And tendrils of development now stretch north to Delmar Boulevard, and south down Kingshighway.

That leaves the four candidates in this spring’s mayoral election with a unique opportunity to focus on affordable housing: To either demolish or rehabilitate empty run-down homes, spur the construction of new housing in neighborhoods that need it, encourage banks to lend in struggling areas, and boost homeownership citywide.

“We’ve created a system in which people are only granted as much dignity as they can afford,” said Blake Strode, executive director of nonprofit anti-poverty advocates Arch City Defenders. “We need to think critically and creatively about how to provide safe, decent, affordable housing to all residents, regardless of the profit motive that has driven decision-making here.”