St. Louis police seek help for Friday homicide in Old North; male victim found in street

ST. LOUIS  — Police are looking for whoever shot and killed an unidentified male, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, found in a street in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Friday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police got a call regarding a shooting and found the victim in the 3200 block of North 19th Street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

