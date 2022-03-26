 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis police seek information on death of man, 23, found in car in Baden Thursday night

A man found dead in a car of an apparent gunshot wound Thursday night in the 1000 block of Theobald Street in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis was identified Saturday as Lashaun Foster Jr., 23, of the 11000 block of Farber Drive in St. Louis County near Black Jack.

Police responded to a call for an abandoned vehicle after an accident. When they arrived, they found the man inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Detective badge
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News