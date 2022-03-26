St. Louis police seek information on death of man, 23, found in car in Baden Thursday night

A man found dead in a car of an apparent gunshot wound Thursday night in the 1000 block of Theobald Street in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis was identified Saturday as Lashaun Foster Jr., 23, of the 11000 block of Farber Drive in St. Louis County near Black Jack.

Police responded to a call for an abandoned vehicle after an accident. When they arrived, they found the man inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Police: Man found fatally shot in Baden neighborhood A man was found dead from a gunshot late Thursday in the 1000 block of Theobald Street, police said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.