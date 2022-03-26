St. Louis police seeking tips after two men shot, one fatally, in Hyde Park early Saturday

St. Louis police were investigating a shooting of two men, one who died at the scene, early this Saturday along Salisbury Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Salisbury Street, just west of Interstate 70. Police responded to a call for a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a man in his 30s lying on the sidewalk with puncture wounds. A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was found with a puncture wound.

Medics arrived and pronounced the first man dead at the scene, and the second man was taken to a hospital.

Police were working to identify the deceased victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

