St. Louisans show up for the All-Stars

The All-Stars came to St. Louis this weekend, and St. Louisans showed — again — that it's a sports town.
Ben Frederickson writes: "You cheered childhood heroes as they skated out of the sepia-toned past to provide alumni-game exclamation points Thursday."
"You willed your favorite goalie to his latest win. Jordan Binnington made Friday night’s skill competition sizzle."
"You attended a Tkachuk family reunion."
"You played a role in hockey history, wowing the players who competed in the first women’s three-on-three competition to be played during All-Star weekend, a 2-1 Canadian win over the Americans."
"Did I mention all of this happened before the actual All-Star Game?"