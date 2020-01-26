St. Louisans show up for the All-Stars
0 comments

St. Louisans show up for the All-Stars

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center

St. Louis Blues super fan Laila Anderson introduces members of the hometown team on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, as the players take the ice in opening ceremonies before the NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

The All-Stars came to St. Louis this weekend, and St. Louisans showed — again — that it's a sports town.

Ben Frederickson writes: "You cheered childhood heroes as they skated out of the sepia-toned past to provide alumni-game exclamation points Thursday."

"You willed your favorite goalie to his latest win. Jordan Binnington made Friday night’s skill competition sizzle."

"You attended a Tkachuk family reunion."

"You played a role in hockey history, wowing the players who competed in the first women’s three-on-three competition to be played during All-Star weekend, a 2-1 Canadian win over the Americans."

"Did I mention all of this happened before the actual All-Star Game?"

Read the rest of BenFred's column.

Read all of the NHL All-Star coverage.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports