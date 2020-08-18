You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Staff changes made at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' amid toxic workplace complaints
0 comments

Staff changes made at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' amid toxic workplace complaints

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
3 producers exit DeGeneres' show amid workplace complaints

FILE - Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the Carol Burnett award, poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Three producers of her daytime show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," have exited amid complaints of a difficult and unfair workplace environment. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Some changes are coming to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" amid allegations it fostered a toxic work environment.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros., said three of the show's top producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have "parted ways" with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The show's distributor, Warner Bros. Television, is owned by CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia.

The shakeup comes after reports by BuzzFeed in which some current and former staff members alleged they faced harassment, intimidation and racism.

In an email to staffers last month, DeGeneres said an internal investigation had been launched into the allegations.

"We are taking steps, together, to correct the issues," DeGeneres wrote in part. "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

A statement from WarnerMedia released at the time stated, "Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres take the recent allegations around the show's workplace culture very seriously."

They said they were making changes to ensure "a workplace based on respect and inclusion."

CNN has reached out to DeGeneres for further comment.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports