Starbucks is giving free coffee to health care workers this month

Health care workers are getting a special treat this month.

Starbucks will be giving away free cups of coffee to health care workers and first responders who have been working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities," Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president for global social impact, said in a news release. "We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee."

Until the end of December, a customer "who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak" can walk into any Starbucks in the US and receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced. The giveaway also extends to other hospital staff, like janitors and security, mental health workers and active-duty military. — CNN