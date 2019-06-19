This image taken from video released by @putoranatour/Oleg Krashevsky on Monday, June 17, 2019, shows a polar bear crossing a road in Norilsk, Russia. An emaciated polar bear has been sighted in a Russian industrial city in Siberia, far south of its normal hunting grounds. (Oleg
Krashevsky@putoranatour via AP)
Oleg Krashevsky
An emaciated polar bear has been sighted in a Russian industrial city in Siberia, far south of its normal hunting grounds.
Emergency officials in the city of Norilsk in a statement on Tuesday warned local residents about a bear that has been spotted in one city district.
Anatoly Nikolaichuk, chief of the local hunting department, told the Tass news agency said that the last time a polar bear was seen in the area around Norilsk was more than 40 years ago. He said that local officials will now decide whether they can catch the animal and airlift it back to the north.
Environmentalists say wild animals are suffering from the shrinking hunting environment and the receding ice as the Arctic is getting warmer, and some of them have ventured south in search of food.
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, plays in the water of his habitat on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
A starling makes a dive for a piece of Kali's food on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. The polar bear seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, pushes off of the glass wall in his pool on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, yawns on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
It was cold enough to see the breath of Kali, the polar bear, on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, showed his teeth to a starling that wanted a piece of Kali's breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Video: Kali is enjoying the St. Louis weather
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, makes a real polar plunge on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, eats a fish against the glass of his habitat on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Trees are reflected in the glass of Kali's habitat on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. The polar bear seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, eats a fish against the glass of his habitat on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, plays in the water of his habitat on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, plays in the water of his habitat on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, shakes off the water on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
The weather is fine, just ask Kali the polar bear
Kali, the polar bear, plays in the water of his habitat on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the St. Louis Zoo. Kali seemed to be enjoying the cold weather. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes