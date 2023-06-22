COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville police shot and injured a man they say pointed a weapon at them on Tuesday.

Illinois State Police, which is investigating the shooting, said Collinsville officers were initially called to the 1100 block of St. Clair Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.

Officers shot and injured the 30-year-old man just before 9:15 p.m. after they say he pointed a weapon at them. State police did not provide information about the man's condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

A Collinsville major contacted by a reporter on Thursday refused to talk about the incident, referring all questions to Illinois State Police. Despite repeated inquiries, neither police agency issued details about the shooting until Thursday afternoon — about 40 hours after it happened.