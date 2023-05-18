A dog-breeding kennel in Rocky Comfort in McDonald County is cited by the Humane Society of the United States as an example of why it ranks Missouri the top U.S. state for problem puppy mill operations.

The organization issued its 2023 “Horrible Hundred” report Wednesday, ranking Missouri as the No. 1 offending state.

That was based on the organization’s listing of nearly one-third of the dog breeding operations in the report, 31 of 100, as being located in Missouri. It is the 11th year that Missouri was ranked as the top spot for dog breeding cruelty and neglect in the Humane Society’s report.

A spokesman for the Missouri Department of Agriculture disputed the characterization of Missouri as lax on enforcement of humane standards. Asked if the department inspects puppy operations, Christi Miller, the department’s communications director, said, “We do. That’s one of the reasons the (Humane Society) report is very misleading.”

The Humane Society said it reviewed federal and state inspection records in 15 states and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for citations and instances of animal suffering. Consumer complaints and undercover video recordings depicting abuse or neglect also went into forming the report, the organization said.

Named as an example of what the Humane Society contends is lax state and federal licensing and enforcement of humane standards is a McDonald County operation called Barnett’s Incredible Puppies, of Rocky Comfort. Duane Barnett is listed as the owner.

The Humane Society contends in its annual report that Barnett received warning letters from the state for repeated violations and dodged 25 attempted inspections in 2021 and 2022. State inspectors issued at least two official warning letters to Barnett’s Incredible Puppies in late 2022, including one for record-keeping issues, and one for some dogs missing rabies vaccinations.

The report also states that Barnett was repeatedly unavailable for inspections of the dog operation and was issued a warning letter for missing 26 state and federal inspections in 2021 and 2022. As a result, Barnett dropped his USDA license, the organization stated.

Three telephone calls made to Barnett or Barnett’s Incredible Puppies for comment in response to the Humane Society’s allegations went unanswered Wednesday. Two messages left on voice mail for the telephone number listed for him or Barnett’s Incredible Puppies were not returned.

Miller said the Missouri Department of Agriculture has standards for the kennels where breeding dogs are kept, and it has requirements on breeding the animals, inspections, and licensing.

“We have a team of veterinarians and others that go out to inspect,” Miller said.

“No. 1, we do inspect our breeders,” she said. “Is there an occasional bad actor? I think that’s the case.” She added that many other states have fewer regulations and protections in place for animal breeding operations than Missouri.

The report also cites cases in Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and 11 other states.

The Humane Society said its prior reports have resulted in some puppy dealers closing voluntarily or being charged with animal cruelty or neglect. Many of the breeders sell to pet stores or reach customers through internet advertising.

“The public can avoid contributing to this cycle of suffering by refusing to buy a puppy from a pet store or internet site, or from any breeder they have not met in person and carefully screened,” the Humane Society said in a statement issued about the report.