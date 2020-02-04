State of the Union: Democrats, Republicans brace for a hostile Trump

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republican lawmakers are bracing for a whole new level of partisan belligerence from President Donald Trump at the State of the Union on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before the Senate is expected to vote to acquit him of both articles of impeachment he faces.
“I’m expecting the worst,” Sen. Chris Murphy told reporters Monday, saying that he would not be surprised if Trump made pointed remarks about the press, Democratic lawmakers and the impeachment managers presenting the case against him over the last 2 1/2 weeks.
A senior administration official declined Friday to say whether Trump plans to mention impeachment during his speech.
“It’s never safe to assume anything,” the official said.
Speechwriters have been preparing for the president to present a “vision of relentless optimism” and a largely upbeat speech focused on a handful of policy victories that, when pieced together, form a narrative of “the great American comeback,” the official said.
A significant part of the president’s remarks is expected to highlight victories on trade policy with China as well as the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada.
Health care policy goals, including reducing prescription drug prices, will also feature heavily, as will reprises of Trump’s support for paid family leave and expanded school choice, the senior official said.
Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerald E. Connolly does not expect any “histrionics” from his House colleagues as long as Trump sticks to boilerplate talking points about the successes of his administration and resists taking political pot shots at his Democratic rivals.
“The president is our guest, and he will be treated with respect as our guest,” said Connolly, who sits on two of the House committees, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform, that investigated the president’s actions in Ukraine.
But if Trump uses parts of his speech to gloat about his impending acquittal, he could be walking into “a bit of a minefield,” Connolly warned.
Republicans advised the president from the Capitol on Monday not to harp on the last two weeks’ proceedings or brag about his imminent acquittal. But they acknowledged they do not know if the president will heed their caution.
“Does anybody imagine that they know (what the president is going to say)? Not me!” said GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.
Sen. Marco Rubio likewise advised Trump not mention impeachment since that aspect of his speech would dominate headlines the next day and ruin the chief executive’s signature annual opportunity to tout the achievements of his presidency.
“There’s no way that you talk about that and that not be the takeaway. As opposed to some of the other things that I hope we should focus on,” the Florida Republican said.