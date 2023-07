A Kansas City man drowned Sunday night in Lake of the Ozarks, according to officials.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded around 11 p.m. to Bollinger Creek Cove at the lake, according to a drowning report.

People at the scene told officials that 56-year-old James D. Roy was last seen near a moored vessel and did not resurface. Officials didn’t know how he entered the water.

Roy was pronounced dead around 3:45 a.m. Monday at Mimosa Beach.