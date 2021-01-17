States look for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the nation's death toll nears 400,000

Governors across the country are also expressing frustration about the federal government's efforts to distribute vaccines.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday said the state expected to receive just 250,000 doses next week despite the fact 7 million New York residents are now eligible to receive a vaccine.

"We are in a footrace to get the vaccine into the arms of eligible New Yorkers as quickly and equitably as possible," Cuomo said in a statement. "However, we now have 7 million New Yorkers vying for a fraction of doses made available to use by the federal government."

"We need Washington to step up and increase New York's supply to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine has the opportunity to get it," he said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Friday he is "extremely disappointed that we were lied to" about the reserve vaccines, and that the next vaccines "will be delivered in the future of the supply chain."

"There is no influx of doses, contrary to a call we had with the Vice President (and) the Secretary of Health three days ago, where they informed us we would be getting an additional quantity available to the states," the governor said.