Stimulus checks should start arriving this week

For millions of Americans, financial help should start arriving this week in the form of stimulus checks.
Checks for $1,200 will start rolling into bank accounts via direct deposit, helping millions of newly unemployed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to pay rent, buy groceries and other bills.
Not everyone will receive that full amount. The amount that people receive will be based on household income and how many children a person claims as dependents on their tax forms.
The first group of checks, which should cover an estimated 50 or 60 million Americans, will include those who already have given their bank account information to the Internal Revenue Service.
And for Americans who didn't file taxes in 2018 or 2019 becuase they earned less than $12,000 a year, they can provide the IRS with direct deposit informatino in order to more quickly get their stimulus payout.
The new site is largely targeted at low-income people, the homeless and othes who did not file a federal income tax return for 2019 and didn't plan to.
Using the portal, people an submit basic personal informaiton to the IRS to get faster access to the money.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.