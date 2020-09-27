Study: Cute aminals can help your health

You knew watching videos of puppies and kittens felt good but now there's data to back that feeling.

A study conducted by the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, in partnership with Western Australia Tourism, has found evidence to suggest that watching cute animals may contribute to a reduction in stress and anxiety.

The study examined how watching images and videos of cute animals for 30 minutes affects blood pressure, heart rate and anxiety.

Dr. Andrea Utley, an associate professor at the University of Leeds, put together the 30-minute montage of the cute critters.

"There were some kittens, there was puppies, there were baby gorillas. There were quokkas. You know — the usual stuff that you would expect," Utley told CNN.

The quokka, an adorable creature found in Western Australia, is often referred to as "the world's happiest animal."

The sessions, conducted in December 2019, involved 19 subjects — 15 students and four staff — and was intentionally timed during winter exams, a time when stress is at a significantly high level, particularly for medical students, according to Utley.