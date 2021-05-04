Holleman: New KMOX show brings 'local' back to midday news-talk in St. Louis

When Wrecker pressed the point by saying, “So this is not good news?” Craft responded curtly, “Any progress is progress” and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Steve Moore, KMOX program director, said the show does not intend for the hosts to avoid politics.

“They all have their political preferences and that’ll come out” on the show, Moore said. “But the show doesn’t have an ideological direction.”

“We want it to be balanced, to have more people be comfortable tuning in to the station,” he said.

Befitting the new local lean of the show, it was appropriate that the “first-guest” honors went to Jackie Joyner-Kersee, the pride of East St. Louis and arguably history’s greatest female athlete.

After giving best wishes to the trio, Joyner-Kersee spurred a highlight when the Olympic champion revealed that she is not the ideal workout partner.

“My friends all want to walk for an hour, and that’s it. But that’s not enough,” she said, adding that her workouts usually start with walking 4 miles in one hour.

Even her workout-music selections work best for an audience of one.