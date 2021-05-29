McClellan: Hearing voices and saving the Earth

As I emptied my pockets, I discovered, to my horror, that I had only one hearing aid. And please don’t ask, “What good are hearing aids when they’re in your pocket?” Believe me, that question has been asked already. I have no good answer. I am like a defendant in traffic court who pleads, “Guilty with an explanation.”

My hearing aids sometimes talk to me. “Battery low,” they say. It is jarring, to say the least, to hear something like that completely out of the blue — Who are you? What batteries are you talking about? — and I would not want it to happen in heavy traffic.

My hearing aids are very expensive. I checked and rechecked my pockets. Nothing. I fought off the initial wave of panic and steadied myself. Perhaps the missing hearing aid was in the car. Maybe I had put a check and deposit slip in my pocket — I have refused to allow, as a matter of principle, automatic deposits whenever possible — so there was a chance that when I reached into my pocket for the deposit slip, the hearing aid came out. Possible, but unlikely. I had a distinct recollection that the deposit slip and the check had been in my wallet and that was in my back pocket, not a side pocket.

Still, I looked in the car. I could not find the hearing aid.