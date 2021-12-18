McClellan: Last chance for last-minute gifts from a St. Louis landmark

Samuel Lichenstein came to this country in 1916 from his native Poland. Or maybe it was Lithuania. Borders were shifting and often ill-defined in those days. But whichever country it was, it was a collision point for the Russian, German and Austro-Hungarian empires. All three conscripted young men and sent them into the meat-grinder of the Great War. Almost half a million Polish men died.
The details of Lichenstein’s escape are unknown. But he and his wife, Minnie, came to this country and settled in St. Louis. They had been given a new name to go along with their new start. At Ellis Island, Lichenstein had become Light.
Sam Light was a tailor. He had a shop on Market Street. He did quality work. He specialized in top coats and suits.
One day a friend who was a pawnbroker mentioned that he was taking in many of Light’s suits. You ought to take them in yourself, he said.
In those days, pawn shops were much more common than they are today. Working people often lived day to day rather than week to week, and of course, banks did not give short-term loans to working people, especially when so many of them were immigrants who spoke English poorly, if at all. There were no credit cards. So there were pawn shops.
The tradition had come from Europe and had a long history. Most famously, King Edward III of England pawned his jewels in 1388 to finance a war against France.
But the history surely dates back thousands of years. The beauty of the business is in its simplicity. I give you something of value as collateral for a short-term loan at minimal interest, and you return my collateral when I pay back my loan. If I don’t repay the loan, you keep the collateral and sell it. That is easier to understand than “preferred shares” and “mortgage-backed securities” and “derivatives” and so on.
Sam’s business flourished. Not surprisingly, he specialized in clothes. He knew quality. Another specialty was musical instruments. Sam played the violin.
He and Minnie had six children — four boys, two girls — and they lived in an apartment above the pawn shop.
Three of the boys went into the pawn business. Harold stuck with it the longest. He owned Sam Light Loans at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Olive Street. Harold’s son Ronnie worked in the shop as a kid. He was just out of the Army when his dad died at the age of 44. It was Ronnie’s business. It was 1969.
“I was a kid. I just clicked with everybody,” he said. “The other shops in town? They were all guys my dad’s age.”
So with a bit of a hipster attitude, Sam Light Loans marched into the future. It had a prime location. Was it the western edge of downtown, or the eastern edge of midtown? A photo from the late ‘50s or early ‘60s looking west along Olive Street shows a bustling scene with a restaurant — owned by another Light brother — and apartment buildings along the street. That has changed. People don’t live there anymore. It is a commercial area.
Ronnie did well. Even two generations removed from the tailor, the shop retained its proclivity for clothes. Racks and racks of clothes, many fur coats. In addition, there was the usual assortment of jewelry, electronics and guns. There was also the occasional oddity. Jet skis, for instance.
Some things were too unusual. A man came in with a Bible, and when he opened it, there was a hollowed-out space for a pistol.
Novelty items were one thing, but a gun in a Bible was too much. Ronnie would not accept it.
I used to visit in the Christmas season. There was, I thought, an O. Henry vibe to the people coming in to pawn an heirloom in order to buy presents. Also, the buyers were an interesting lot. I wrote that it was a fine place for a husband to buy a last-minute gift. Sam Light Loans was open on Christmas Eve. To heighten the mood. Ronnie used to wear a red and white suit like Santa Claus. If your wife considers your taste questionable, I wrote, don’t worry. This stuff has been vetted twice. First, somebody bought it, and then the pawnbroker accepted it as collateral. And, of course, prices are reasonable. One Christmas I bought Mary some earrings.
Ronnie eventually became an old hipster. His three daughters were not interested in the family business. Also, things have gotten rougher. During the rioting that followed George Floyd’s death in June of 2020, there was an unsuccessful effort to break into Sam Light Loans. In the Ville, retired police Capt. David Dorn was killed trying to protect another pawn shop.
Of course, the pawnshop business has long had more than a whiff of danger to it. In 1983, Mose Young took what he thought was a diamond stick pin to a St. Louis pawnshop hoping to get enough cash to buy his girlfriend a used Cadillac. When the pawnbroker looked at the stick pin and told Young it wasn’t a real diamond, Young became irate. The pawnbroker called another shop to warn the owner that Young might be on his way to try to pawn a phony diamond. Turned down again, Young left and returned with a rifle, killing two employees and a customer. Young was executed in 2001.
Happily, nothing like that has ever happened at Sam Light Loans, but Ronnie said it is not unusual for somebody to come in with a gold-plated item that the person believes is solid gold.
“They can get upset,” Ronnie said.
With no family interested in carrying on, Ronnie had been planning to sell the shop to a long-time employee. But the pawnshop business is highly regulated and requires a license. Ronnie told me the city advised him that although he was grandfathered in and could renew his license, no one else would be allowed to get a license for that location.
The new soccer stadium is just a couple of blocks to the east. To the west, St. Louis University and Cortex are leading a revival in midtown.
Ronnie sold to a developer.
Sam Light Loans is closing at the end of the year. Ronnie is no longer accepting merchandise for pawn. He is selling everything. He was working the phone when I dropped by last week. He was calling people who had left stuff with him, letting them know that this represented a last chance to retrieve whatever they had forfeited. A retired police officer came in to buy back a couple of rings he had pawned in the past. A few other people were looking for bargains.
There was a rack of fur coats. Each was priced at about $1,000. Somehow the coats seemed appropriate. Once fashionable, now out-moded.
I also noticed a football signed by Rich Brooks, the original coach of the St. Louis Rams.
Other than a few journalists, few people mark the demise of an iconic pawn shop.
“Kevin has been by,” Ronnie told me. Of course. That would be Kevin Killeen of KMOX.
While city planners see a chance to dress up an important intersection, some people, who have a tendency to miss things they never knew, think of a man from Poland — or maybe Lithuania — living with his wife and six children in an apartment above a pawn shop and playing his violin to an open window, serenading the snow-covered street below.