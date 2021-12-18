McClellan: Last chance for last-minute gifts from a St. Louis landmark

Bill McClellan Bill McClellan is a columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Bill McClellan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Samuel Lichenstein came to this country in 1916 from his native Poland. Or maybe it was Lithuania. Borders were shifting and often ill-defined in those days. But whichever country it was, it was a collision point for the Russian, German and Austro-Hungarian empires. All three conscripted young men and sent them into the meat-grinder of the Great War. Almost half a million Polish men died.

The details of Lichenstein’s escape are unknown. But he and his wife, Minnie, came to this country and settled in St. Louis. They had been given a new name to go along with their new start. At Ellis Island, Lichenstein had become Light.

Sam Light was a tailor. He had a shop on Market Street. He did quality work. He specialized in top coats and suits.

One day a friend who was a pawnbroker mentioned that he was taking in many of Light’s suits. You ought to take them in yourself, he said.

In those days, pawn shops were much more common than they are today. Working people often lived day to day rather than week to week, and of course, banks did not give short-term loans to working people, especially when so many of them were immigrants who spoke English poorly, if at all. There were no credit cards. So there were pawn shops.