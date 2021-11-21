McClellan: When it comes to the Rams lawsuit, can you put a price on dignity?

Perhaps you saw a recent column by my young colleague in the Post-Dispatch sports department, Ben Frederickson. He was writing about the St. Louis lawsuit against the Rams and the NFL, and he pointed to reports that St. Louis had turned down a $100 million settlement offer as proof that the lawsuit was a good idea.
Like a defensive tackle who had just sacked a quarterback, Ben taunted those who had opposed the idea.
He wrote, “It is worth remembering that some laughed at the idea of this lawsuit. Mocked it. Dismissed it. We’re not just talking about the NFL, either. Some here in St. Louis rushed to rip the effort as sour grapes pettiness at best, or a money-grab by lawyers at worst.”
I am the old quarterback lying at Ben’s feet, and I’ll say this: I love it when young people are right.
Longtime readers know my feelings about St. Louis and football. Big Red was our soulmate. She wasn’t flashy or pretty. She never hosted a playoff game. But she didn’t expect much, either. When Bill Bidwill moved the Big Red here in 1960, the team didn’t even have a practice field. They practiced in public parks. We never did buy that lady her own home. Big Red played in the baseball stadium. Finally, she left us.
We then built a stadium for a team we didn’t have. We went to Los Angeles, flashed around a thick money clip — Franklins on the outside, Washingtons in the middle — and talked a starlet into marriage. When she found out we didn’t have the dough she thought we had, she left us and went back to Los Angeles.
That brought about the lawsuit. We were the old man with a cheap suit and a comb-over sitting in the courtroom, listening to our lawyer argue that our lovely young wife shouldn’t have been allowed to leave us.
Can you put a price tag on dignity?
Of course not. Besides, dignity is a 20th-century concept. This new century is all about money.
In that regard, we are looking good right now. Published reports now say that Stan Kroenke and his fellow owners are fighting among themselves, and that Kroenke is talking about settling with us for $750 million, and leaving the rest of the owners on the hook for even more.
Wow.
We’re going to get a new suit. A really good toupee. We might even go back to Los Angeles and find another starlet.
No wonder the young people are excited. They are tired of listening to their naysaying elders putting down St. Louis. This is the start of a new era.
They do not remember the Purple Stallions. That was going to be the name of our expansion team. Not long after Big Red left us — Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Big Red! — we decided to get an expansion team. The league was going to have two expansion teams, and we were a lock for one of them. We were assured of that. People who were on the inside assured us of that. All we needed to do was build a stadium.
Which we promptly did. We called it a convention center, but it was really a football stadium. Everybody believed. The city, the county, even the Missouri Legislature believed. Charlotte got one of the two expansion teams and then Jacksonville got the other.
Jacksonville!
What happened to the done deal? It was gone.
That is when we took our bogus money clip and headed to Los Angeles.
I am not suggesting something similar is going to happen. I do not have the journalistic courage of Nat Hentoff. He used to write for the Village Voice. He loved going against the grain. When he died, someone said, “Week after week after week, he would put on his skunk suit and head off to the garden party.”
At the very end, shortly before he was fired, he was writing anti-abortion columns for his left-wing newspaper.
I am not that kind of a man.
Still, I have lived in St. Louis for more than 40 years and I understand that things seldom end well. I still look at all the reasons why I was skeptical about the lawsuit.
First, there is history. We have sued the NFL before. That did not end well for us.
Of course, we have a new legal team, headed by James Bennett. He is smooth. He represented the brewery when a female exec claimed her buyout was less than it would have been had she been a man. She wanted us to believe that the brewery was more of a boys’ club than a business. One after another, the men of the old regime were called to the stand. They seemed like nice enough fellows — all fellows — but they were relics from another time, a time before women were accepted as equals in the boardroom. They struck me as men who thought “Animal House” was a training film. And yet, Bennett and the brewery prevailed. Nothing to see here, said the jury. No sexual discrimination at the boys’ club.
So we could win. I have always believed that.
But would our victory stand up on appeal? The league asked for a change of venue and that was denied. So the jury will be us, the plaintiffs. How can that be fair? Plus, Kroenke is the most unpopular figure in St. Louis. I can’t even think of a close second. How could he get a fair trial here?
That is why I laughed at the idea of a lawsuit. Mocked it. Dismissed it.
Obviously I was wrong. Now there is just the matter of how to spend our newfound fortune. Combine our lawsuit money with our COVID-19 relief money and our infrastructure money, and we can do anything we want. The new day dawns bright on our streets paved with gold.
Or, with all that other money coming our way, maybe we should reject any settlement. I am told that a divorce lawyer will often ask a prospective client this question: Do you want the best possible deal or do you want me to make your spouse’s life hell?
I suspect a referendum on that question would be one-sided. Take him to court. Humiliate him. Break him down.
Kroenke and his wife, a Walmart heiress, are worth about $20 billion. Even a $1 billion judgment wouldn’t dent his wallet. Perhaps we should worry less about money and more about revenge.
I’m happy for us. But in the back of my mind, I worry that things will not end well, and we will end up licking our wounds and wondering why we ever let Big Red walk out the door.
