McClellan: When it comes to the Rams lawsuit, can you put a price on dignity?

We then built a stadium for a team we didn’t have. We went to Los Angeles, flashed around a thick money clip — Franklins on the outside, Washingtons in the middle — and talked a starlet into marriage. When she found out we didn’t have the dough she thought we had, she left us and went back to Los Angeles.

That brought about the lawsuit. We were the old man with a cheap suit and a comb-over sitting in the courtroom, listening to our lawyer argue that our lovely young wife shouldn’t have been allowed to leave us.

Can you put a price tag on dignity?

Of course not. Besides, dignity is a 20th-century concept. This new century is all about money.

In that regard, we are looking good right now. Published reports now say that Stan Kroenke and his fellow owners are fighting among themselves, and that Kroenke is talking about settling with us for $750 million, and leaving the rest of the owners on the hook for even more.

Wow.

We’re going to get a new suit. A really good toupee. We might even go back to Los Angeles and find another starlet.

No wonder the young people are excited. They are tired of listening to their naysaying elders putting down St. Louis. This is the start of a new era.