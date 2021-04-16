Nicklaus: Drubbing at Amazon means unions can't stem their long decline

Alabama has a history of hostility to unions, White explained, and most workers didn't know any union members. Amazon held mandatory meetings to explain its opposition to a union, but COVID-19 precautions prevented organizers from going door to door to make their case.

White doesn't think this will be the last attempt to organize e-commerce workers, and says Amazon's warehouses in the St. Louis area may be a target someday. “Some of our better-run unions have been looking into that, and I think they would do a better job,” he said. “We wouldn't be doing our job if we gave up.”

Harley Shaiken, a labor economist at the University of California-Berkeley, also expects Amazon to remain a prime target for organized labor. “I think we will see further efforts, but this was a painful reminder that none of this is easy,” he said.

Shaiken speculated that the high-profile loss might strengthen organized labor's hand politically, especially because Biden is viewed as the most pro-labor president in decades.

“The amount of attention it got surpassed what anyone could have imagined,” he said. “This was a sharp defeat for the workers who wanted a union, but it may have strengthened labor more generally.”