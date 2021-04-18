Why Clayton (and not Kirkwood) is the seat of St. Louis County government

CLAYTON • Gentleman farmer Ralph Clayton, 90, stood amid the grove of trees he had once owned. He slipped off his hat and bowed his head. The hundreds who gathered around followed his lead.

"In the name of God, in the interests of civilization, with the hope that none but days of happiness shall greet the people of St. Louis County, I commence this work," Clayton said. Then he shoved a spade into the earth.

Clayton's first turn of dirt on April 19, 1878, began construction of a St. Louis County Courthouse in the future city that would bear his name. Clayton's donation of 100 acres had cinched the competition for a new county seat, made necessary by St. Louis' "Great Divorce" one year before.

It had been a bitter affair. In August 1876, city voters narrowly approved separating city and county. County voters trounced it, but some suspect precincts delivered hundreds of "no" votes to reject smeared with crude eraser marks. The downtown business Brahmins who wanted to be rid of county taxes and state influence over county government forced a court battle that overturned the result. Divorce became final in March 1877.