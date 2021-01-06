Suit claims Villa Duchesne encourages 'the concept that all Caucasians are racist by virtue of being Caucasian'

A white senior at Villa Duchesne and her parents say school officials discriminated against her by siding with Black students who called her a racist, accused her of saying “Black lives do not matter” in class, and threatened to attack her because of it.

The private Catholic school in Frontenac discriminates against white students “by encouraging and facilitating race-based aggression” by Black students, unfairly disciplining students based on race and encouraging “the concept that all Caucasians are racist by virtue of being Caucasian,” according to a lawsuit filed against the school Dec. 21 by the 18-year-old student and her parents.

Mark McCloskey (yes, the attorney who became infamous after confronting racial justice protesters with a gun) represents the family. “The goal is to stop the indoctrination of students with this critical race theory and to also make the community aware that even at Catholic parochial schools, this bizarre, racist, anti-racism is being force-fed down the throats of their children,” he said.