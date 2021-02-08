Super Bowl 2021: TV coverage highlights and lowlights

CBS and the National Football League, which worked hard to conjure a sense of togetherness and normalcy in the coverage, in a mostly polished broadcast that proceeded without a few customary staples, among them a huge crowd.

The Super Bowl attracts millions of viewers who care little about the game itself, showing up for the experience and the ads in what remains media's greatest marketing showcase, with advertisers paying roughly $5.5 million for each 30-second spot. As always, the host network also sought to leverage the millions of eyeballs trained on the TV to promote an array of assets from its parent company, ViacomCBS, foremost among them the streaming service Paramount+. If even a fraction of viewers return, that qualifies as a major win.

So what worked best, and what didn't, in the context of a very unusual Super Bowl? Here are some highlights and lowlights from the game coverage, as well as a few of the pregame moments:

HIGHLIGHTS