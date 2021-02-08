Super Bowl 2021: TV coverage highlights and lowlights

CBS and the National Football League, which worked hard to conjure a sense of togetherness and normalcy in the coverage, in a mostly polished broadcast that proceeded without a few customary staples, among them a huge crowd.
The Super Bowl attracts millions of viewers who care little about the game itself, showing up for the experience and the ads in what remains media's greatest marketing showcase, with advertisers paying roughly $5.5 million for each 30-second spot. As always, the host network also sought to leverage the millions of eyeballs trained on the TV to promote an array of assets from its parent company, ViacomCBS, foremost among them the streaming service Paramount+. If even a fraction of viewers return, that qualifies as a major win.
So what worked best, and what didn't, in the context of a very unusual Super Bowl? Here are some highlights and lowlights from the game coverage, as well as a few of the pregame moments:
HIGHLIGHTS
Host's statement. CBS aired a nifty video, hosted by Viola Davis, about the history of Black players in the NFL, but the real wakeup call was pregame host James Brown's indictment of NFL owners, calling their track record on hiring African-American coaches and front-office management "pitiful." That might not sound like much, but it always takes some guts for a network to call out the NFL, given the value of those football contracts.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. The announcing team did the best they could to keep the focus on the field, after Nantz introduced the telecast by celebrating the idea that "we all unify to watch this game as one." Romo also continued his magic act of identifying trends early and often, including the way penalties were playing an oversized role in the outcome in the early going.
Near the end, Nantz delivered a refreshingly honest appraisal of what viewers just watched. "The game did not live up to the hype," he said.
Amanda Gorman. Frankly, there was room for skepticism about the poet -- who dazzled at the presidential inauguration -- being enlisted for the Super Bowl as well, but her ode to essential workers provided the perfect garnish to the pre-kickoff festivities.
Brady. Another Super Bowl victory for 43-year-old Tom Brady — a senior citizen by pro-sports standards — is a great story, and before the game Nantz called the young-old battle of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brady "the ultimate script."
LOWLIGHTS
The NFL's anti-racism PSA. The NFL delivered a strong public-service announcement regarding its financial commitment to a campaign against systemic racism, but the failure to make any reference to Colin Kaepernick — the outspoken quarterback who hasn't found a home in the league — felt like a glaring oversight.
The halftime headache. One portion of the Weeknd's halftime show was insanely busy visually, in a way that distracted from the music instead of enhancing it. The presentation was sort of a fun-house-mirror experience on TV, sparking a meme.
Vince Lombardi returns. For no particular reason the NFL brought out a creepy-looking computer-generated version of the legendary Green Bay Packers coach to deliver a rousing speech about overcoming adversity. The coach himself would have benched whoever came up the idea.
Paramount Minus. ViacomCBS understandably wanted to promote its streaming service, but those climbing-the-mountain spots — assembling assorted talent from its various channels — were both too frequent and too irritating. The result made a molehill out of the Paramount mountain. — CNN