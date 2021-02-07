Super Bowl LV will be unlike any other (except, of course, for Tom Brady)

Super Bowl LV will be more than a battle between two of the premier quarterbacks in the National Football League.

The crown jewel of American sports will be played today at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which, like many sporting venues around the country, has been doubling as a coronavirus testing site during the pandemic — a stark reminder this will be no ordinary Super Sunday.

In fact, the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will cap an extraordinary NFL season that saw 262 players and 463 coaches and other personnel test positive for the coronavirus, players and teams sanctioned for violating pandemic protocols, and games reshuffled after outbreaks.

The last time the Super Bowl was played at Raymond James Stadium, in 2009, there were 70,774 fans in the stands as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

Today, there will only be about 25,000 fans in attendance, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited as guests of the league, amid concerns about exposure to the coronavirus.

The NFL has said health care workers will be recognized with tributes in the stadium and during the broadcast on CBS.