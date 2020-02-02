Super Bowl Sunday: Root for Kansas City, or no?
Super Bowl Sunday: Root for Kansas City, or no?

Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. today.

Should St. Louis root for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl?

Postcard from Mound City by Dan Martin, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, dmartin@post-dispatch.com - (Should St. Louis root for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl?) A St. Louis fan, conflicted about rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, thinks: "... Well, because of the Rams, I'll never root for a California NFL team...EVER. " ... And Arthur Bryant's IS almost as good as Pappy's... "...And friends over there DID root for the Blues last year..." "...And, really, the whole Denkinger thing was 35 years ago! Let bygones be bygones..." "...OK, that settles it, tomorrow I say: GO CHIEFS! "...But I'm for sure not doing that dumb chop or wearing war paint!"

Should St. Louis fans root for the Chiefs to win? On one hand, the team last won a Super Bowl in 1970, and we all know how fun it is to root for a team that needs a win. On the other hand ... it's Kansas City, and they already have a working trolley.

According to major betting sites, this game is going to be a close one. The Kansas City Chiefs are juuuuust ever so favored to win. Of course, now that they've forecasted a tight game, it won't be.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing this year's halftime show.

As they have in the last several years, companies have released some of the advertising online before the game. Anheuser-Busch products will again have prominent play. Joining the melee will be advertisements for at least two political candidates: President Donald Trump and Democrat Michael Bloomberg. — CNN and Beth O'Malley

