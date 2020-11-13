Supermarket apologizes for chart labeling large size women as 'rotten' and 'terrible'

The controversy has reignited criticisms of widespread sexism in Chinese society, particularly around the pressure exerted on women to look a certain way.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last month called for greater gender equality in a speech to the United Nations and a government spokesman quoted an oft-repeated saying "women hold up half the sky" to highlight China's commitment to the cause when asked about this issue early this week.

The incident also comes as the Chinese government is pushing an anti-food waste campaign countrywide in an attempt to ensure food security for the nation's almost 1.4 billion people. To encourage people to eat less, restaurants have been accused of fat-shaming behaviors, including weighing customers before they eat and then recommending meals based on their results.

One Weibo user said that the existence of the sign was an indictment of a broader culture of discrimination toward women inside the company.

"As long as there was one staff member questioning this, it would have been impossible to put it out," the commenter said. Another said that whoever had written that larger women were "rotten" had a "rotten mind."