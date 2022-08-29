Supporters push for release of man report says was wrongly convicted

ST. LOUIS — Supporters of a man serving a life sentence for a murder prosecutors say he did not commit stood outside the circuit courthouse on Monday, one day after the first anniversary of a law that could clear his path to freedom.

About a dozen people gathered outside of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court building downtown, calling on the St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office to file a motion to vacate Lamar Johnson’s life sentence years after its own Conviction Integrity Unit published a report finding he was wrongly convicted.

Johnson was convicted in 1995 of first-degree murder in the 1994 death of Marcus Boyd. His case has attracted nationwide support, including from the Midwest Innocence Project.

At the rally was state Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, who has criticized Gov. Mike Parson for not pardoning Johnson but pardoning Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made national headlines for pointing a gun at protesters in 2020.

“It’s important for us to show up for those who may have been forgotten. Lamar Johnson should not be forgotten,” said Bosley.

In 2019, the Circuit Attorney’s Office released a 67-page report via its Conviction Integrity Unit that outlined misconduct in initial investigation and prosecution of Johnson. A police detective paid the main witness to testify, the report asserted, and the witness recanted his statement years later.

The report also alleged the detective falsified witness statements and highlighted that Johnson was identified as the killer, even though the killer wore a ski mask covering most of his face. Two other men have admitted to the murder.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office would not confirm on Monday if or when it would refile the motion to have Johnson’s case reviewed.

Last year, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner did not have the authority to move for a new trial, prompting state legislators to pass a law that allows prosecutors to file a motion to vacate the sentences of people they believe have been wrongfully convicted.

The lead detective on Johnson’s case, Joe Nickerson, has denied any wrongdoing in his investigation. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has also worked to block Johnson’s release, filing motions questioning the validity of the recanted witness statement and claiming procedural errors in Johnson’s defense lawyers' and the Circuit Attorney’s Office legal quest to free him.

In January, the Midwest Innocence Project filed a habeas corpus petition in Cole County, where he is incarcerated, seeking his release on grounds he is being imprisoned unjustly.

Richard Jackson, a pastor with Manasseh Ministry, urged supporters on Monday to continue to protest for Johnson’s freedom.

“We have to make them uncomfortable or they’ll never do the right thing,” said Jackson.