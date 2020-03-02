Surgeon general to Americans: Wash your hands, don't buy masks

As supplies of face masks run short in some areas, the surgeon general is telling people: Don't buy them.
Over the weekend, Surgeon General Jerome Adams took to Twitter to tell poeple that masks won't stop the general public from catching the coronavirus, but a shortage will put healthcare providers at risk.
Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020
They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!
The upper-case emphasis shows how admant he is that people stick to the script for prevention offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. His tweet links to that script, which includes a section that essentially agrees with Adams' take on masks.
"CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19," the CDC says. "Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others."
The CDC recommendations add that "the use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings."
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said last week that the U.S. has a stockpile of 30 million N95 masks but needs at least 270 million more for health care workers alone to prepare for a more widespread outbreak.
The CDC offers common-sense rules: Avoid close contact with poeple who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Stay home when you are sick, and cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue - and throw it in the trash.
The virus, first detected in China, has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused more than 3,000 deaths. So far in the United States, there are at least 80 confirmed cases and two deaths.