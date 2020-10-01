Surplus food boxes donated by government include letter from Trump

CHICAGO — Food pantries for months have relied on a government-sponsored food box program to serve a spike in needy families during the pandemic. But the latest batch of boxes includes an item some find unpalatable as the election nears: a letter signed by President Donald Trump.
The letter, printed in both English and Spanish on White House letterhead, highlights the Farmers to Families Food Box program and includes general safety information for preventing COVID-19 transmission.
It does not mention the Nov. 3 election, but some local food pantries say it's inappropriate and plan to remove the letter before distributing the boxes to families.
"It is quite unethical and a misuse of government funds," said Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, executive director of the Pilsen Food Pantry, which plans to remove the letter from the 200 boxes it expects to receive Wednesday. "I find it highly offensive that we have a letter in here that doesn't add any value and to me it seems very self-promoting."
In the letter, Trump says "safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens is one of my highest priorities" and "I prioritized sending nutritious food from our farmers to families in need throughout America."
Figueroa worries including the letter in the box can be construed as a political endorsement, which tax-exempt nonprofits are not allowed to make. The pantry has been distributing flyers encouraging people to vote and complete the Census, as well as general public health advice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but those haven't been connected to elected officials, she said.
The letter, which this week starting appearing in food boxes being distributed locally, is disappointing after the food box program has proved enormously helpful during the pandemic, especially in the early months when empty grocery store shelves led to a 20% drop in food donations, Figueroa said.
Similar concerns arose when Trump's name was added to government stimulus checks sent out in April to allay the economic blow from the pandemic.
The $4 billion food box program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, gives contracts to distributors suffering from the closure of restaurants and hospitality businesses to purchase fresh food from farmers. The distributors package the food into family size boxes and distribute them to food pantries and other organizations helping to feed people during the pandemic. Nearly 100 million boxes have been sent since the program launched in May, according to the USDA.
The program has allowed the Pilsen pantry to provide consistent, high-quality fresh meat, dairy and produce to its clientele, which has grown to 1,000 families per month, from 700 before the pandemic, Figueroa said. It has received 200 boxes per week since May, but only the latest delivery included the letter.
A group of House Democrats in mid-August sent USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue a memo expressing "deep concerns" about "using a federal relief program to distribute a self-promoting letter from the President to American families" close to the election. They suggested the practice could violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in some forms of political activities.
Asked to comment this week, the USDA said "politics has played zero role" in the food box program but did not directly address the decision to include the Trump-signed letters.
But some ethics experts are skeptical.
"It sure looks like political propaganda, and if its goal was to affect the presidential election, then it violates the Hatch Act," said Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.