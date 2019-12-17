The 13-year-old arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors will make a court appearance on Tuesday.
The teen will appear for a probable cause hearing, according to online court records. He was last in court on Friday for a pre-petition hearing and was "remanded to the Administration for Children's Services for secure detention," according to a statement from the New York City Law Department.
Majors, 18, was walking through Morningside Park, near the school's campus, on Dec. 11 when police believe she was attacked by between one and three assailants, according to New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Services Rodney Harrison.
The New York City Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide Monday, caused by stab wounds to her torso, according to Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokesperson for the office.
The 13-year-old was found with a knife and admitted being involved in the attempted robbery and stabbing, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN Friday.
Police recommend charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon against the teen, the source said. Prosecutors will decide the charges and whether he will be prosecuted as an adult.
The 13-year-old was observed by police Thursday in the lobby of a building near the Manhattan neighborhood where the stabbing occurred one day earlier, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. He was wearing clothes matching the description given for the suspect in the Barnard student's killing. He was picked up on suspicion of criminal trespass.
The day that Majors was killed, the 13-year-old suspect in custody and two friends were at Morningside Park to rob people, NYPD Det. Vincent Signoretti testified at Friday's hearing, according to the New York Times.
The trio initially followed a man but targeted Majors instead, Signoretti said, according to the Times.
The detective testified that the boy said he watched as his two friends grabbed Majors and put her in a chokehold before taking items from her pockets,the New York Times reported. One of them slashed her with a knife shortly before 7 p.m., causing feathers from her coat to fall out, the Times said Signoretti told the court.
After the attack, she stumbled up a flight of stairs to street level before collapsing at a security booth near campus, according to Harrison. A school security officer called 911.