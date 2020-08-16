Sweep returns for the Cardinals after coronavirus break

Removed from the season because of an outbreak that led to 18 individuals on the team testing positive for COVID-19, the Cardinals reunited as a team for the first time in nine days Saturday morning at the South Side’s Guaranteed Rate Park. Since July 29 they had been inside looking out as the other 29 teams played on and they dealt with two separate stretches of isolation.
The team hit a strong note from the start of the game, a four-run first inning that included two hit batters and a two-run single from Dexter Fowler.
Unleashed from quarantine, the Cardinals started fast by winning the first game of a doubleheader, 5-1, and then finished strong by rallying with Tyler O’Neill’s two-run homer for a 6-3 victory in Game 2.
“I think that really gave us a gust in our sails,” O’Neill said. “Just kind of gave us some confidence. Hey, we’re competing out here. We’re pros. And just because we were out for three weeks or so doesn’t mean we’re just going to cave in.”
Even though the White Sox, citing Chicago's travel warning for states with high rates of infection, declined to permit reporters from St. Louis inside the ballpark to cover this weekend’s games, Cardinals beat reporter Derrick Goold was in town and covered the game.
