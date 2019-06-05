A teenage girl bitten by a shark in North Carolina is resting after having surgery on Tuesday, but her family says her road to recovery is long.
"We are pleased to share that Paige is resting well after returning to the operating room at Vidant Medical Center on June 4, 2019. While we understand she will require additional operations, our Paige is a fighter. Her courageous spirit continues to be a beacon of light for all of us," the family of Paige Winter said in a statement.
The 17-year-old was attacked by a shark at Fort Macon State Park near Atlantic Beach on Sunday. Both of her hands were significantly damaged, and her left leg had to be amputated above the knee, according to Eric Toschlog, Chief of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Vidant Medical Center.
She was in good condition on Tuesday, Toschlog said, adding that the teen will need additional operations for her hand injuries.
Winter released a statement on her progress on Monday.
"Although I have extensive injuries, including an amputated leg and damage to my hands, I will be okay," the statement said.
"Thank you to the care team at Vidant Medical Center who is continuing to provide excellent care. I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse," Winter said.
Winter was swimming at the beach around 12:20 p.m. when she was bitten, park ranger Paul Terry told CNN affiliate WCTI.
According to a statement Vidant sent to the station, the incident has not deterred Winter from her support for marine life.
"Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety," the statement said.