The Swedish teenager and climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Wednesday as Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 1990.
The announcement was made on NBC's "Today" show. Thunberg, who is 16, sparked a movement to fight climate change after protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament on Fridays when she was 15.
Her protest galvanized students to protest for climate justice across Europe, and her no-nonsense blunt style of speaking also led her to speak in front of groups including the United Nations and the U.S. Congress.
Other finalists for the Time honor included President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Thunberg was diagnosed with Aspergers's sydrome at a young age and learned about climate change at the age of 8. She said she became instantly concerned and worried over it.
“I remember thinking that it was very strange that humans that are an animal species, among others, could be capable of changing the Earth’s climate,” she said during a 2018 Ted Talk.
She gave up eating meat and traveling via airplane, among other things, in order to reduce her carbon footprint.
When Thunberg appeared before Congress, she did not read prepeared remarks and instead submitted a 2018 United Nations global warming report and said she wanted them to listen to scientists, not her.
And when she spoke at the UN Climate Change Summit in September, she told leaders they had "stolen her dreams and childhood" with their "empty words."
"We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!"
Her fiery words also drew the ire of the president, who sent a tweet saying "she seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."
Thunberg then used those words in her Twitter bio.