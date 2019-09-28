A 16-year-old died after being thrown from an all-terrain vehicle Friday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on River Road in Reynolds County, near Annapolis, Mo. — about two hours southwest of St. Louis.
The crash happened when the victim "crossed a low water crossing, lost control of the vehicle, and overturned, ejecting the driver," according to an accident report.
The victim was pronounced dead at an Iron County hospital, shortly after the accident. He was not identified by authorities, but described as a male from Piedmont, Mo., operating a 1997 Polaris Sportsman.