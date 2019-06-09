UPDATED at 11:17 a.m. with age and identity of victim
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just northwest of Fairground Park Saturday night, St. Louis police said.
Jashon Johnson, of the 2700 block of Allen Avenue, was shot several times, police said. When police arrived just after 10:30 p.m. at Red Bud and Margaretta avenues, he was not conscious or breathing and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the O’Fallon neighborhood.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.