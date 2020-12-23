Televangelist Pat Robertson says Trump is living in 'alternate reality'

Televangelist Pat Robertson, a prominent conservative backer of Donald Trump, said Monday that the President is living in an "alternate reality" and should "move on" from his 2020 election loss.

"With all his talent, and the ability to raise money and draw large crowds, the President still lives in an alternate reality," Robertson said Monday on "The 700 Club." "He really does. People say, 'Well he lies about this, that and the other.' But he isn't lying. To him, that's the truth."

Robertson — who prayed for Trump's win in 2020 and once suggested that whoever is "revolting" against Trump is "revolting against what God's plan is for America" — joins a growing list of prominent conservatives who are telling Trump it's time to accept his clear election loss. In particular, Robertson is a uniquely influential figure among evangelicals, a critical part of the President's base.

Trump has "done a marvelous job for the economy," Robertson said Monday, but argued that he is "very erratic."

"He's fired people, he's fought people and he's insulted people, and he keeps going down the line. So it's a mixed bag," Robertson said of the President. "And I think it would be well to say, 'You've had your day and it's time to move on.'"