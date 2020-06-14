'Tell us when and where': Bitter stalemate between MLB and players could mean forced season, lingering bruises

A week that would have swelled with Major League Baseball welcoming waves of players for its future via the draft and ended with the Cardinals making history in the first National League games across the pond instead finds America’s pastime in a precarious present, the owners and players drowning in caustic exchanges.
Proposals and counter-proposals, points and counterpoints, punches and counterpunches have all been leveled in the past week as the commissioner’s office and players’ union negotiate a return from an indefinite stoppage of operations due to the pandemic. At issue remains the players’ insistence of being paid their full, prorated salary by game, and the owners’ rejoinder that to do so would require a season of around 50 games, a length the commissioner can unilaterally impose.
The staring contest persisted — until the players soundly rejected a proposal Saturday and dispensed with any subtlety. In a response to the owners, the union asked to be notified by Monday if a severely shortened season would be forced on them.
“Players want to play,” the union said in a statement. “It unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile. It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”
With the abbreviated draft completed, the Cardinals front office and executives with 29 other teams will get back to work — and for the first time there isn’t a lodestar event to aim for.
Baseball is adrift for another day.
“I have noticed and felt it myself that there’s a preparation fatigue setting in,” said John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations. “Every day you try to plan for a start date that keeps moving. It’s important to keep everyone motivated, to keep everybody ready, but there are times when it feels like you’re rolling that rock back up the hill. Every one of us has been touched in some way by COVID-19, and our country has been by Black Lives Matter. It may have felt like a moment, but now it’s an important movement.
“And then in our industry,” Mozeliak concluded, “we’re still discussing and trying to agree on when and how will we play baseball, and what will it look like.”
As of 8 a.m. St. Louis time on Sunday, teams could begin signing eligible amateurs who went undrafted. There is a $20,000 cap on bonuses. With that novel free-agent frenzy as a backdrop, Mozeliak said he’ll return to Busch Stadium on Monday to continue the preparation slog, hoping to understand better what the next “three to four months will look like.”
More big-league players are expected to gravitate toward St. Louis in the coming week and join staggered, scheduled workouts at Busch. When Major League Baseball clears teams to begin official preseason camp, the Cardinals will hold theirs and home games at the downtown ballpark. A handful of players intend to be already nearby.
As part of the weekend’s blunt volleys, the union requested a time and place for players to report. The Cardinals have been in communication with the mayor’s office to adhere to local social distancing practices at Busch.
All clubs have been instructed to find a facility within a 100-mile radius of their ballpark for players on an expanded roster or taxi squad to use. The Cardinals have received permission to expand that distance so they can contemplate using Class AA Springfield, an affiliate the Cardinals own, and its ballpark for the eligible players.
And then there are minor-league prospects, with no place yet to play, no plan either.
All of that is the fine print beneath the headlines of seething acrimony and sharp letters between the Major League Baseball Players’ Association and the owners that seems headed for a 2020 season that will be forced, not agreed upon.
“There is no doubt right now there is an enormous amount of distrust on both sides, and when we get back to playing baseball it must be everybody’s goal to rebuild that,” Mozeliak said. “If you look on Twitter, you’re going to find that it’s 50/50 as to who is at fault, and regardless of that answer that resentment or annoyance is not great for the game. There’s definitely a group of fans that aren’t active (on social media) and enjoy the game and are hopeful it will return — to have something else to watch other than Netflix. It’s the fact there are a number of fans on each of these sides that if we can’t get this right, there could be reason for concern.”
On Friday, the owners presented a proposal to the union for a 72-game schedule, though players’ salaries would be trimmed to 70 percent of their prorated salary. In other words, a player making $10 million in 2020 would make $3.02 million under this proposal. Various reports said players could earn up to 80 percent with the windfall from a completed postseason. That proposal was rejected Saturday. Players have steadfastly insisted that a March agreement assures a full per-game salary. A $10-million player in a 72-game schedule would make $4.32 million.
Each proposal from the owners has been a different way to arrive at the same amount of spending, like cutting one apple pie into eight slices instead of into fourths and calling it larger because eight is bigger than four. Potential salaries have inched upward based mostly on revenue from an expanded playoff field.
The owners do not want the season to leak into November for two driving reasons: They argue disease experts are saying it’s best to “get in, get out” of a season before a possible second wave of the coronavirus. And, perhaps chiefly, the real profits this year are in the postseason and baseball’s broadcast partners don’t want rescheduled playoff games for November. Why compete with a presidential election for ratings? Commissioner Rob Manfred said during televised draft coverage on MLB Network that he would prefer a “negotiated” schedule, but he has the right and power to force one on the players under the auspices of the health of the game. It is expected to be around 48 games to meet the players’ demand of full prorated salaries.
If Manfred does, the union’s statement Saturday implies the players, who have little recourse at that point, will report.
There have been five formal proposals exchanged between the two sides. At first, the sides appeared to be circling at the extremes and defining where they would meet in the middle. Instead of creeping closer, this weekend’s exchange revealed fortified encampments, not movement. Verbal mud pies ensued. The Athletic quoted a letter from the union’s lead negotiator that said, “We assume these negotiations are at an end.”
In recent weeks several owners, including Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, made public comments about a billion-dollar industry’s financial problems that drew ire for the timing — and social-media sarcasm from players. Former MVP Andrew McCutchen posted a video where he likened the owners approach to a parent offering juice to a potty-training child and then switching the reward to water, but in a bigger cup. The Athletic and ESPN both quoted from a letter leaked to them that was sent originally from MLB to the union. In it the deputy commissioner writes the union’s “failure to act in good faith has caused enormous damage to the sport.” Meanwhile, the New York Post reported Saturday that baseball has a new billion-dollar rights deal with TBS for playoff games. Delightful timing.
And to think the Cardinals expected to be hosting the Cubs this weekend in jolly old England.
Blimey.
Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals’ opening day starter (whenever that is), is one of the players who has increased the volume of his criticism on social media, and he greeted Friday’s proposal on Twitter with a video clip of someone taking out the garbage. On Saturday evening, he posted a video of a player pantomiming pointing to his watch. Other players’ commentary has been just as pointed. Both sides have left bruises, and it’s unclear what a forced season will do to labor relations. Part of that perpetual preparation now becomes how to salve the bitterness.
“There is going to be some lingering effects, and when the game is open or I’m able to be back around players more often, I’m going to have to be cognizant of what the past two months have been like from a player standpoint,” Mozeliak said. “I do hope that 25 years and time spent with this organization helps me, but we do have to move forward and realize we have to do that together. … Whether we play 48 games or 72 games, you just hope we play a game, because playing games will help a lot of people.”
The “preparation fatigue” he mentioned seeping through baseball offices has a similar, riskier relative that can disillusion even the most ardent fanbase the longer these public squabbles persist. It’s when anticipation is replaced by frustration and then apathy.
Fans are tired of hearing how the sausage is made.
They just want to enjoy a hot dog — with a game on.
