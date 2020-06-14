'Tell us when and where': Bitter stalemate between MLB and players could mean forced season, lingering bruises

All clubs have been instructed to find a facility within a 100-mile radius of their ballpark for players on an expanded roster or taxi squad to use. The Cardinals have received permission to expand that distance so they can contemplate using Class AA Springfield, an affiliate the Cardinals own, and its ballpark for the eligible players.

“There is no doubt right now there is an enormous amount of distrust on both sides, and when we get back to playing baseball it must be everybody’s goal to rebuild that,” Mozeliak said. “If you look on Twitter, you’re going to find that it’s 50/50 as to who is at fault, and regardless of that answer that resentment or annoyance is not great for the game. There’s definitely a group of fans that aren’t active (on social media) and enjoy the game and are hopeful it will return — to have something else to watch other than Netflix. It’s the fact there are a number of fans on each of these sides that if we can’t get this right, there could be reason for concern.”