Test at home: FDA okays first COVID-19 home kit

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar agreed.

"Making it possible for Americans to do their own rapid COVID-19 self-test at home by prescription is the latest addition to our constantly expanding arsenal of COVID-19 testing options," Azar said in a statement.

But some health experts urged caution.

"The data is just still emerging, Tom Bollyky, the director of the global health program and senior fellow for global health, economics, and development at the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNN. "Obviously with some past emergency use authorizations it pays to be cautious with what the FDA has put out here, but it's certainly a promising sign."

The self Covid-19 home test could be one more step that gets the country closer to a new normality.

"Expanded testing, rapid testing really could be one more tool that brings us back to a life that approaches more normalcy. If we're able to identify at least on, perhaps even a daily basis, what our current viral load is and it helps us make ourselves safer and others," he said.

The new self-testing kit includes a sterile swab, a sample vial, a test unit, batteries and a plastic disposal bag.

The sample collected on the nasal swab is inserted into the vial which then enters the test unit where it is analyzed. The results are displayed on the test unit by a color change in the LED indicators, according to the FDA. Instructions on how to use the test are included with the prescription.