Texas officials are investigating outrageous energy bills in storm price surge

One energy company called Griddy suggested that their customers look for another provider if the prices were too high.

Upshaw told CNN he attempted to switch from Griddy to another electric provider, but the new company kept pushing back his start date.

Griddy charges customers at a market rate that varies depending on current power prices. Its website says that customers "pay exactly the price we buy electricity at." But with the winter storm wreaking havoc on Texas' power grid, Griddy's pricing shot up.

In Texas, customers can choose to pay for a fixed plan instead, and Griddy began to encourage them to do so, in a statement on Monday.

"While we value our members, we want what is best for their wallet and family even more, even if that means helping them switch away to our competitors," the company said.

On Thursday Griddy said that it is seeking relief from Texas utility regulators and is "committed to crediting customers for any relief, dollar-for-dollar."

For the time being, Upshaw, the Dallas resident, has switched his credit card on file with Griddy to one that has been maxed out to ensure he can't be charged for more. Yet even as he has been conserving power, his bill continued to rise, he said.