The annual Geminid meteor shower peaks Sunday and Monday

The Geminid meteor shower is one of the most active and dependable displays of the year, according to the American Meteor Society. This year, the shower will peak on the evening of Dec. 13 and 14.

This phenomenon was first recorded in 1862 and causes a show each December.

Although the shower could be visible in the late evening hours on Sunday and Monday, around 2 a.m. is the best time to see meteors no matter where you are in the world, according to predictions from EarthSky. That's when the radiant point — the point from which the meteors appear to radiate — is highest in the sky. To see when they will peak in your part of the world, check here.

Although the Geminid shower is known for its "shooting stars," the number of meteors visible depends on the time and how dark the sky is. Fortunately, the moon will only be 1% full, according to AMS, so it will be easier to see the meteors streaking across the sky.