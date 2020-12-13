The annual Geminid meteor shower peaks Sunday and Monday

The Geminid meteor shower is one of the most active and dependable displays of the year, according to the American Meteor Society. This year, the shower will peak on the evening of Dec. 13 and 14.
This phenomenon was first recorded in 1862 and causes a show each December.
Although the shower could be visible in the late evening hours on Sunday and Monday, around 2 a.m. is the best time to see meteors no matter where you are in the world, according to predictions from EarthSky. That's when the radiant point — the point from which the meteors appear to radiate — is highest in the sky. To see when they will peak in your part of the world, check here.
Although the Geminid shower is known for its "shooting stars," the number of meteors visible depends on the time and how dark the sky is. Fortunately, the moon will only be 1% full, according to AMS, so it will be easier to see the meteors streaking across the sky.
The asteroid 3200 Phaethon is responsible for this meteor shower, which is unusual because it's usually comets, not asteroids, with icy debris that create meteor showers. Scientists have debated the very nature of what Phaethon is. The closely tracked near-Earth asteroid has been likened to comets, so it's been called a "rock comet."
Phaethon was discovered in October 1983 and named after the Greek myth about the son of Helios, the sun god, because it closely approaches our sun.
For the best viewing opportunity, drive to a location that isn't filled with bright city lights. If you're able to find an area unaffected by light pollution, meteors could be visible every couple of minutes from 10 p.m. until dawn.
If you're unable to see the shower from your location, NASA will broadcast a livestream. — CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.