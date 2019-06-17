FILE - In this July 1929 file photo, New York Yankees' Babe Ruth, who was injured, stands in the dugout during the baseball team's game at Cleveland. A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.6 million. Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday's sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4.4 million. (AP Photo, File)
Someone really wanted a piece of the Babe, and was willing to pay big bucks for it.
A jersey that dates back to Babe Ruth's days from the New York Yankees from 1928-1930 sold for $5.64 million on Sunday, setting a world record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia, Hunt Auctions said.
The jersey broke the previous $4.4 million record, which also was the price paid for a Ruth jersey from 1920.
"While the record-setting prices attained today are certainly astonishing, I am not surprised at all given the incredible materials and the mythical status the Babe holds in the history of this country,” Hunt Auctions president David Hunt said in a press release.
Hunt Auctions held an event Saturday in partnership with Ruth’s family with over 400 items up for auction, including the jersey. The buyer’s name has not been released.
Ruth still remains one of baseball’s all-time greats, having hit a then-record 714 home runs over a career that spanned from 1914-35 and included four World Series titles. He also held the single-season home run record from 1927 to 1961.
'Bull Durham' (1988)
'Eight Men Out' (1988)
'A League of Their Own' (1992)
'Field of Dreams' (1989)
'The Natural' (1984)
'42' (2013)
'Major League' (1989)
'The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings' (1976)