The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is donating $100 million to coronavirus relief efforts

(CNN) -- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is dramatically increasing the amount it's spending to combat the coronavirus, pledging up to $100 million to help contain the outbreak.
The foundation said in a statement Wednesday that its funds would be used to help find a vaccine for the virus, limit its spread and improve the detection and treatment of patients.
The new donation total includes $10 million the foundation had previously pledged.
The organization will immediately direct $20 million to groups including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, which last week declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency.
Funding will also be allocated to public health agencies in China and other countries affected by the outbreak.
The foundation is also focusing on countries in South Asia and Africa, where it says people have higher risks of contamination due to a lack of access to good health care. Up to $20 million will go to health authorities in these regions.
"The release of fast and flexible funding is intended to help multilateral organizations and national public health authorities rapidly scale up their virus detection capabilities and implement disease modeling analytics," the group said in a statement.
This is "so that they can target resources where they can have the greatest impact in arresting disease spread," it added.