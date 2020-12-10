The daily death toll from COVID-19 just exceeded the deaths from 9/11

The US daily death toll from COVID-19 topped 3,100 Wednesday.
That's more deaths than those suffered in the 9/11 attacks.
Doctors say the death toll will get worse. Covid-19 hospitalizations also just reached a new record high of more than 106,600, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
And more than 200,000 new infections are getting reported on average now every day — inevitably leading to even more hospitalizations and deaths.
"We are in a totally unprecedented health crisis in this country," former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said.
"The disease is everywhere — Midwest, West Coast, East Coast, North, South. Health care workers are exhausted. Hospitals are totally full."
And that could mean reduced health care for many kinds of patients — not just those with coronavirus.
Vaccine advisers for the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting today to discuss the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
If the FDA grants emergency use authorization in the coming days, the first Americans outside of clinical trials could start getting inoculated this month.
But the country will likely not see any meaningful impact until well into 2021 — and that's if enough people get vaccinated, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
One big challenge: reaching the US communities that are hesitant of the vaccine and skeptical about the science behind it.
"We want to make sure that the vaccines are actually administered, and we're afraid that won't happen," Paul Ostrowski, who is leading supply, production and distribution for Operation Warp Speed, told "Good Morning America" Wednesday.
"We must build a trust in American people," he said. "We just want to make sure that everybody gets this vaccine, because we've got to get our lives back." — CNN
