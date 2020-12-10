The daily death toll from COVID-19 just exceeded the deaths from 9/11

The US daily death toll from COVID-19 topped 3,100 Wednesday.

That's more deaths than those suffered in the 9/11 attacks.

Doctors say the death toll will get worse. Covid-19 hospitalizations also just reached a new record high of more than 106,600, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

And more than 200,000 new infections are getting reported on average now every day — inevitably leading to even more hospitalizations and deaths.

"We are in a totally unprecedented health crisis in this country," former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said.

"The disease is everywhere — Midwest, West Coast, East Coast, North, South. Health care workers are exhausted. Hospitals are totally full."

And that could mean reduced health care for many kinds of patients — not just those with coronavirus.

Vaccine advisers for the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting today to discuss the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

If the FDA grants emergency use authorization in the coming days, the first Americans outside of clinical trials could start getting inoculated this month.