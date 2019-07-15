Subscribe for 99¢
Britain Lion King Premiere

Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Two royal couples showed up at "The Lion King" premiere on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended the European premiere of the movie in London. Shortly after, pop royalty — Beyoncé and Jay-Z — arrived.

Meghan hugged both Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Beyoncé congratulated the royals on the birth of their baby Archie, according to The Daily Mail's Rebecca English.

Jay-Z even threw in some parenting advice for the new parents: "Always find time for yourself."

Not just anyone gets a hug from a royal — and etiquette dictates that normal people aren't supposed to touch royals unless they initiate it first. But clearly Queen Bey and Jay-Z aren't ordinary people.

Beyoncé stars as the lioness Nala in Disney's remake of the 1994 animated classic.