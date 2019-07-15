Two royal couples showed up at "The Lion King" premiere on Sunday.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended the European premiere of the movie in London. Shortly after, pop royalty — Beyoncé and Jay-Z — arrived.
Meghan hugged both Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Beyoncé congratulated the royals on the birth of their baby Archie, according to The Daily Mail's Rebecca English.
Jay-Z even threw in some parenting advice for the new parents: "Always find time for yourself."
Not just anyone gets a hug from a royal — and etiquette dictates that normal people aren't supposed to touch royals unless they initiate it first. But clearly Queen Bey and Jay-Z aren't ordinary people.
Beyoncé stars as the lioness Nala in Disney's remake of the 1994 animated classic.