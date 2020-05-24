The New York Times' entire Sunday front page lists some who died from COVID-19

The New York Times didn't have any pictures on its front page, and just one headline:
"U.S. deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss"
The rest of the page was dedicated to a list of names, and a few words to describe the deceased.
Researchers, editors and journalists used local newspapers to gather the names and information, the Times reported in online.
The all-text format was decided on as being "hugely dramatic," said Tom Bodkin, chief creative officer.
The text-heavy front page also recalls 19th century newspaper front pages, which rarely had images on them.
The newspaper's online article about the deaths is a long scroll past human outlines, with some highlighted with the details of those listed. — Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com
